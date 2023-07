Corporate Deal

Evertec Inc. has agreed to acquire Sinqia, a Brazil-based financial technology provider, for $591 million. The transaction, announced July 20, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Evertec was advised by Latham & Watkins and Mattos Filho. Sinqia, which is based in Sao Paulo, was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and a Trindade Sociedade de Advogados team.

Fintech

July 21, 2023, 8:57 AM

nature of claim: /