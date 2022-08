Corporate Deal

TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, has acquired London-based Sterling Technology in a deal guided by Baker Botts. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TransPerfect was advised by Simons Muirhead Burton and a Baker Botts team led by partner Lee Charles. Sterling Technology, which is based in London, was represented by Ward Hadaway.

August 29, 2022, 12:32 PM