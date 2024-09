Corporate Deal

Telpark, a mobility operator owned by Macquarie Asset Management, was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 125 million euros ($139 million). The Skadden Arps team included partners Pete Coulton and Noel Hughes. The notes come due 2027.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2024, 10:10 AM