Corporate Deal

Fenwick & West is guiding Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Third Harmonic Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for allergic and inflammatory diseases, in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Fenwick & West team is led by partners Robert Freedman, Ryan Mitteness and Effie Toshav. Cooley partners Charlie Kim, David Peinsipp, Kristin VanderPas and Denny Won are representing the IPO's underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 24, 2022, 7:58 AM