Unilever has agreed to sell Suave Brands Company to Yellow Wood Partners LLC in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction was announced May 9. Unilever was represented by a Baker McKenzie team including partners Nandu Machiraju and Creighton Macy. Boston-based Yellow Wood was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

May 12, 2023, 8:36 AM

