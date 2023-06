Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has placed an investment in med spa operator SEV in a deal guided by Buchalter; Kirkland & Ellis; and Polsinelli. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Levine Leichtman was advised by Polsinelli and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kevin Mausert and Brett Nelson. SEV, which is based in Burbank, California, was represented by Buchalter.

June 23, 2023, 10:48 AM

