Corporate Deal

Charlesbank Capital Partners has placed a $18 million strategic growth investment in business advisory and accounting firm Aprio. Boston-based Charlesbank Capital was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Ropes & Gray; and NewGate Law. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Marni Lerner and Benjamin Schaye. Aprio, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by DLA Piper; Vedder Price and Foley & Lardner.

Business Services

July 15, 2024, 3:04 PM