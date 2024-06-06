Corporate Deal

Accurate Background, the largest privately held and minority-owned global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening and workforce monitoring solutions, has agreed to purchase Orange Tree Employment Screening, a technology-driven background screening provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Irvine, California-based Accurate is advised by a Jones Day team that includes partners Jonn Beeson and Emily Sawers. Orange Tree, which is based in Minneapolis, was represented by a Fredrikson & Byron team.

June 06, 2024, 9:57 AM

