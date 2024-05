Corporate Deal

Southern California Edison Co. was counseled by Richards, Layton & Finger and Baker McKenzie in a debt offering valued at $350 million. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled underwriters BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Elizabeth Dyer and Jeffrey Karpf.

Energy

May 09, 2024, 9:33 AM

nature of claim: /