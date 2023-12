Corporate Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Karuna Therapeutics for a total equity value of approximately $14 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. New York-based Bristol-Myers was advised by Covington & Burling. Karuna Therapeutics, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partners Eric Swedenburg, Jakob Rendtorff and Alan Klein

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 22, 2023, 9:16 AM

