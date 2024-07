Corporate Deal

Alamar Partners announced that it has sold Scribbles, a provider of credentialing and records management to K-12 school districts, to Instructure Holdings Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Salt Lake City-based Instructure Holdings was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Justin Hamill and Ian Nussbaum. Counsel information for Alamar Partners was not immediately available.

Business Services

July 08, 2024, 2:48 PM