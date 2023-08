Corporate Deal

NNN REIT Inc. was counseled by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in a debt issuance worth $500 million. The notes come due 2033. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities, were advised by Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson team included partners Paige Anderson, Chris Green, Chris Mangin and David Stone.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2023, 12:00 PM

