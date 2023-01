Corporate Deal

TowerBrook Capital Partners and its affiliated funds have sold a stake in real estate lending platform Precede Capital Partners to affiliates of QuadReal Property Group Ltd. TowerBrook Capital Partners was represented by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Carl Bradshaw and Justin Cornelius. Counsel information for QuadReal Property was not immediately available.

Real Estate

January 11, 2023, 9:28 AM