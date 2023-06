Corporate Deal

Prologis has agreed to acquire `nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from real estate funds affiliated with Blackstone Group for $3.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced June 26, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. Blackstone Group was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Sasan Mehrara. Counsel information for Prologis was not immediately available.

Real Estate

June 26, 2023, 12:10 PM

