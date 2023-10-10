Corporate Deal

Prosperity Life Group affiliate S.USA Life Insurance Co. Inc. has agreed to acquire National Western Life Group Inc. for approximately $1.9 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. New York-based S.USA Life was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Kevin Schmidt and David Grosgold. National Western, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team included partners Andrew Holland, Mark Metts and Amanda Todd.

October 10, 2023, 9:16 AM

