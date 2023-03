Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised Freshpet Inc., an American pet food company, on its debt offering worth $350 million. The Latham team was led by partners Michael Benjamin, Greg Rodgers, Alison Haggerty, Andrew Blumenthal and Reza Mojtabaee-Zamani.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 17, 2023, 1:16 PM

