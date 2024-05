Corporate Deal

InTandem Capital Partners, a healthcare services focused private equity firm, has agreed to invest in Adams Clinical in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Brown Rudnick. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based InTandem Capital was advised by Goodwin Procter. Adams Clinical, which is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, was represented by Brown Rudnick.

May 24, 2024, 9:48 AM

