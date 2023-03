Corporate Deal

Global beauty company Arcade Beauty announced that it has concluded a recapitalization with the support of all of its lenders and shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Arcade Beauty was represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Stibbe. The ad hoc group of secured lenders were advised by Loyens & Loeff and a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Stephen Salmon, Damian Schaible and Patrick Sigmon.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 14, 2023, 9:16 AM