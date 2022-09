Corporate Deal

Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners, announced the acquisition of precision component manufacturer IDL Precision Machining. Financial terms were not disclosed. Romeoville, Illinois-based Cadrex Manufacturing was advised by Winston & Strawn. IDL Precision, based in Mukilteo, Washington, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 21, 2022, 7:51 AM