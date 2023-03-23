Corporate Deal

The board of directors of 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys Ltd. have unanimously rejected Nano Dimension Ltd.'s unsolicited proposal to acquire Stratasys for approximately $1.1 billion. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rehovot, Israel-based Stratasys was represented by Meitar Law Offices and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. Counsel information for Nano Dimension was not immediately available.

