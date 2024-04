Corporate Deal

FCA LLC, a Wynnchurch Capital LP portfolio company, has acquired custom wood packaging manufacturer Greentree Packaging and Lumber. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Wynnchurch was advised by Perkins Coie. Counsel information for Greentree, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 26, 2024, 10:26 AM

