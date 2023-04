Corporate Deal

Glopal SAS, an e-commerce marketing company, has secured 20 million euros ($22 million) in a Series A funding round from investors including, Axeleo Capital, Credit Mutuel Innovation, Hi Inov – Dentressangle, Motier Ventures and Seventure Partners. The investors were represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul. Counsel information for Glopal, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 03, 2023, 7:16 AM

nature of claim: /