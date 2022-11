Corporate Deal

San Francisco Equity Partners announced that it has acquired grocery and retail signage and fixtures provider DGS Retail in a deal guided by Morrison & Foerster. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco Equity was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partners Patrick Huard and Dario Avram. Counsel information for DGS Retail, based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 8:44 AM