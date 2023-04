Corporate Deal

Authentic Brands Group has agreed to acquire a majority interest in and the intellectual property rights of contemporary retailer Vince Holding Corp. for $76.5 million in cash. The transaction, announced April 24, is expected to close within the second quarter of 2023. New York-based Authentic Brands was advised by Katten Muchin Rosenman. Vince Holding received counsel from a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Erica Han.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 25, 2023, 8:24 AM

nature of claim: /