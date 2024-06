Corporate Deal

IQVentures Holdings, a leading fintech organization, has agreed to acquire the Aaron's Company Inc. for $504 million. Columbus, Ohio-based IQVentures is advised by King & Spalding partners John Anderson, Erik Belenky and William Smith. Aaron's, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by a Jones Day team including partners Bryan Davis, Emily Sawers and Darcy White.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 18, 2024, 1:17 PM

