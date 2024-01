Corporate Deal

Compass Group has agreed to acquire contract and hospitality services provider CH&CO from private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe for 475 million sterling pounds ($605 million). London-based Equistone Partners was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner David Walker. Counsel information for Compass Group was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

nature of claim: /