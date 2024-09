Corporate Deal

DraftKings has agreed to acquire sports betting platform Simplebet in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based DraftKings was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Mehdi Ansari, Jeannette Bander, Alan Fishman, Scott Miller, Lee Parnes and Isaac Wheeler. Counsel information for Simplebet, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

September 04, 2024, 8:15 AM