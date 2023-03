Corporate Deal

CF Industries Holdings has agreed to acquire Incitec Pivot Ltd.'s ammonia manufacturing facility located in Waggaman, Louisiana for approximately $1.7 billion. Australia-based Incitec Pivot was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Houston-based partners Ryan Maierson and Lauren Anderson. Counsel information for CF Industries, which is based in Deerfield, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Agriculture

March 20, 2023, 10:45 AM

