Corporate Deal

FORVIA Group has agreed to sell SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH & Co KG, an automotive dashboard developer and manufacturer, to Motherson Group for approximately 540 million euros ($571 million). The transaction, announced Feb. 20, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Noida, India-based Motherson is advised by Hogan Lovells; Reed Smith; and Wiener Soto Caparros. The Hogan Lovells team includes partner Dr. Nikolas Zirngibl. Counsel information for FORVIA Group was not immediately available.

Automotive

February 27, 2023, 9:11 AM