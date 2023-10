Corporate Deal

Maverick Lifestyle Inc. filed with the SEC on Oct. 17 for a $15 million IPO. The Stantonsburg, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by ArentFox Schiff partner Cavas Pavri. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by Bevilacqua PLLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 18, 2023, 5:56 PM

nature of claim: /