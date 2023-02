Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners announced that it has placed an investment in London-based wealth and asset management firm Titan Wealth Holdings Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Parthenon Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Titan Wealth's existing shareholders, including Ares Management and Maven Capital Partner, were represented by a White & Case team led by partners Ross Allardice and Tony Brown.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2023, 8:36 AM