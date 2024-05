Corporate Deal

Standard Nutrition Company has acquired Cactus Family Farms in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cactus Family Farms, which is based in Osceola, Iowa, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners James Garrett and Justin Stolte. Counsel information was not available for Standard Nutrition.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 22, 2024, 9:43 AM

nature of claim: /