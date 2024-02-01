Corporate Deal

The PGA Tour announced an investment of up to $3 billion in PGA Tour Enterprises by Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of American sports team owners led by Fenway Sports Group. The new commercial venture will give nearly 200 PGA members the opportunity to become equity holders in the new company. Orlando, Florida-based Strategic Sports was advised by Hogan Lovells and a Shearman & Sterling team that included partners Ryan Bray, Creighton Condon, David Higbee, Roger Morscheiser and Djordje Petkoski. PGA, which is based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Jacob Kling. King & Spalding advised Arthur Blank, a member of the Strategic Sports. The team included partners Justin King, Will Jordan and John Sweet.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 01, 2024, 2:31 PM

nature of claim: /