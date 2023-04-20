Corporate Deal

Sunergy Renewables LLC, a rooftop solar and energy efficiency company, is going public via SPAC merger with ESGEN Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Sunergy will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $475 million. The transaction, announced April 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sunergy, which is based in Newport Beach, Florida, was represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and an Eversheds Sutherland team that included partners Craig Alcorn, Randy Buchanan, Peter Fozzard, Michael Hepburn, Joshua Shapiro and Wes Sheumaker. The SPAC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Renewable Energy

April 20, 2023, 11:02 AM

