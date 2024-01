Corporate Deal

Medical Mutual of Ohio has agreed to acquired Ohio-based health insurance company Paramount Health Care from ProMedica in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica was represented by a Jones Day team including partner Lisa Han. Counsel information for Medical Mutual of Ohio was not immediately available.

January 31, 2024, 11:14 AM

