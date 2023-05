Corporate Deal

Searchlight Capital Partners LP announced that it has placed a strategic investment in Arizona-based internet service provider Wecom LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Searchlight Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by New York-based partners David Beller and Edmond Parhami. Counsel information for Wecom was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

May 18, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /