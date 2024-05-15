Corporate Deal

Chenghe Acquisition II Co., a blank check company focused on targeting growing companies in Asian markets or global companies with a presence or focus in Asia, filed with the SEC on May 13 for a $75 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by O'Melveny & Myers partners Ke Geng and Robert Plesnarski. The underwriters, led by Cohen & Co., are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas Ellenoff, Stuart Neuhauser and Lijia Sanchez.

Investment Firms

May 15, 2024, 9:55 AM

nature of claim: /