Corporate Deal

Translational Development Acquisition Corp., a blank check company seeking a merger target in the health care sector, registered with the SEC on Aug. 26 for a $150 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Maples and Calder and a Venable team led by partner William Haddad. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Loeb & Loeb.

Health Care

August 29, 2022, 11:21 AM