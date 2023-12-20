Corporate Deal

Funds managed by global investment firm the Carlyle Group and Insight Venture Partners have agreed to place a majority investment in Exiger LLC, a supply chain, customer and acquisition risk management provider, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Carlyle was advised by Latham & Watkins. Insight, based in New York, was counseled by a Willkie Farr. The Willkie Farr team was led by partner Matthew Guercio. Exiger, which is also based in New York, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including New York-based private equity partners Grace Jamgochian, Christopher Rile and Brien Wassner.

Investment Firms

December 20, 2023, 11:15 AM

nature of claim: /