Corporate Deal

Human resources outsourcing provider Engage PEO announced that it has merged with payroll service provider Zamp HR. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hollywood, Florida-based Engage PEO was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Lorne Cantor and Evan Kanter. Counsel information for Zamp HR, which is based in Lindon, Utah, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 14, 2023, 10:21 AM

