Databricks, a San Francisco-based data analytics and artificial intelligence platform, has secured over $500 million in a Series I funding round led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., with participation from existing investors, Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford, ClearBridge Investments and others. Databricks was advised by a Fenwick & West corporate team that included partners Michael Brown and David Bell. Counsel information for other investors was not immediately available.

September 15, 2023, 8:43 AM

