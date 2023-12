Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has guided the sole sponsor and underwriters in connection with Sino-Synergy Hydrogen Energy Technology (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd.'s $1.56 billion Hong Kong dollar ($200 million) initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Jia Yan.

December 06, 2023, 10:41 AM

