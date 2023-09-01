Corporate Deal

An affiliate of alternative investment firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has agreed to acquire home equity financing provider Spring EQ in a deal guided by Dechert; Dentons; and Katten Muchin Rosenman. The transaction, announced Aug. 31, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Cerberus Capital was advised by Dentons and a Dechert team including partners Howard Klein, Ralph Mazzeo, David Passey, Jonathan Stott and Mark Thierfelder. Spring EQ, which is based in Philadelphia, was represented by Katten Muchin.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2023, 10:24 AM

