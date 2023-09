Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed and/or advised by Blackstone, in connection with its acquisition of 29 music catalogues from investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. for $440 million. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Aprajita Dhundia, David Higgins, Seth Traxler and Rory Wellever. Counsel information for Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

nature of claim: /