Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners has agreed to invest in Nexus Cognitive Technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Insight Venture was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that includes partners Ziyad Aziz, Morgan Elwyn and Thomas Spencer. Counsel information for Addison, Texas-based Nexus Cognitive was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

June 07, 2024, 12:07 PM

nature of claim: /