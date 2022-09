Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Blackstone and its portfolio company Bourne Leisure have agreed to sell Butlin’s, the British chain of seaside resorts, to a newly formed company backed by the Harris family, one of the founding members of Bourne Leisure. Financial terms were not disclosed. United Kingdom-based Bourne is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including London-based partners Geoffrey Bailhache and Wheatly MacNamara. Counsel information for the Harris family was not immediately available.