Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Forward Consumer Partners announced that it has acquired artisan baking business Firehook Bakery in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Stein Sperling. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Forward Consumer was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Amanda Border. Firehook Bakery, which is based in Chantilly, Virginia, was represented by Stein Sperling.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 18, 2024, 12:19 PM

