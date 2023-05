Corporate Deal

OneMagnify has acquired RXA, a data analytics and artificial intelligence company. Financial terms were not disclosed. OneMagnify, which is based in Detroit, was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Michael Collins, Matt Donnelly, Alexander Fine and Darius Mehraban. Counsel information for Ann Arbor, Michigan-based RXA was not immediately available.

May 12, 2023, 8:42 AM

