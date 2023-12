Corporate Deal

Uplight has agreed to acquire AutoGrid, a virtual power plant and distributed energy resource management system provider, from Schneider Electric. The transaction, announced Dec. 14, is expected to close in early 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boulder, Colorado-based Uplight was advised by Cooley. Schneider Electric was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Paul Bird and Spencer Gilbert.

Technology

December 15, 2023

