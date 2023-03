Corporate Deal

Adept, creator of an artificial intelligence-focused software tasks automator, has secured $350 million in a Series B funding round co-led by General Catalyst Partners and Spark Capital, with additional participation from existing investors and others. San Francisco-based Adept was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Bay Area-based partners Ben Potter and Michael Podolny.

